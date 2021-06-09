City of Grande Prairie annual report provides financial answers to spending questions

Article content

The launching of a City of Grande Prairie Annual Report on the municipality’s website should provide some additional clarity for residents.

The report’s intent is to help citizens understand how the city operates, adapts to needs in the community and the value there is to citizens engaging with council.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City of Grande Prairie annual report provides financial answers to spending questions Back to video

“The 2020 annual report is the first annual edition of such a document,” said City of Grande Prairie Chief Financial Officer Danielle Whiteway at the Corporate Services Committee meeting June 8. “(It is) another item to increase transparency through public engagement.

“The report is a showcase of our achievements over the past year, as well as highlights of how the city achieved Council’s Strategic Objectives. It was a collaborative effort across all city departments, with Finance and Communications (departments) as leads.”

The annual report is accessible to the public on the City of Grande Prairie’s website and is available by clicking here.