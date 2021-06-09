City of Grande Prairie annual report provides financial answers to spending questions
The launching of a City of Grande Prairie Annual Report on the municipality’s website should provide some additional clarity for residents.
The report’s intent is to help citizens understand how the city operates, adapts to needs in the community and the value there is to citizens engaging with council.
“The 2020 annual report is the first annual edition of such a document,” said City of Grande Prairie Chief Financial Officer Danielle Whiteway at the Corporate Services Committee meeting June 8. “(It is) another item to increase transparency through public engagement.
“The report is a showcase of our achievements over the past year, as well as highlights of how the city achieved Council’s Strategic Objectives. It was a collaborative effort across all city departments, with Finance and Communications (departments) as leads.”
The annual report is accessible to the public on the City of Grande Prairie’s website and is available by clicking here.
The 2020 report brings together the highlights and achievements, as well as financial information from the past year, providing residents with an opportunity to witness how the community is being developed and supported in all departments and service areas.
“I am really excited that our budget department hasn’t just been working on enabling council to make better decisions but also has been working on helping our community see those decisions that council is making and how administration is actioning priorities,” said Councillor Dylan Bressey. “I really appreciate the work that goes into this. I just want to thank staff for it.”
Councillor Wade Pilat echoed Bressey’s comments.
“I think this is just a much more user-friendly, readable document for the (average citizen) to read and understand where the money goes,” Pilat said. “Those charts, with just number by number get a little hard for most people to read, including myself. I like the direction of this. I think we can expand on this. I look at other cities that have done these reports, and I just think this is a great step in the right direction.”