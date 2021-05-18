City councillors celebrate the life of Clyde Blackburn at Monday's city council meeting
A man of many talents and abilities left us for good when former city councillor Clyde Blackburn passed away Sunday night.
Blackburn’s wife Mary relayed the news, announcing her husband’s death on his Facebook page.
“It is with great sorrow that I let you know Clyde went home to his God yesterday evening,” Mary said. “In our eyes he was the best husband, father, grandfather anyone could ever live with. I know many of you loved Clyde as well, and share our sorrow. I will post service information later in the week as it will be somehow linked for viewing. Thank you for your friendship throughout the years.”
At Monday’s city council meeting many councillors shared personal memories, impressions and experiences of the 67-year old. Former mayor Bill Given also chimed in, describing Blackburn’s “light” and commitment to the community.
“Clyde’s efforts to help and support others had left an incredible mark on our community even before his time on council,” Given said. “His work to create opportunities for joy and new experiences through the Street Performers Festival and his service in support of education on the school board have brought a lot of light into the world for so many. I’m thankful for having had the chance to know and work alongside (him).”
Councillor Dylan Bressey shared a personal experience from the last council meeting prior to the 2017 municipal election.
Bressey and Blackburn stuck it out until the end of the meeting, Bressey not interested in going home because “he was running on the strength of youth” and didn’t want to be upstaged by the elder councillor.
Meanwhile, Blackburn wanted to go home but didn’t want the younger candidate thinking he could be outworked by a younger member of council.
Blackburn earned immediate respect from Bressey.
“Right from the start, before I really knew the guy, we were motivating each other to work hard on this job,” Bressey said.
Councillor Chris Thiessen praised Blackburn’s ability to never let issues or opinions affect personal relationships with other members,
After all, everybody on council is—one way or another—trying to fight for the overall betterment of Grande Prairie.
“No matter how different our opinions were what I cherished most about Clyde was even if he took affront to my position he never took affront to my person,” Thiessen said.
Blackburn took a leave of absence from council when he was first diagnosed with leukemia in early 2019. Following treatment, his cancer going into remission in February 2020, he returned to serving council.
This past February, Blackburn revealed his leukemia had returned but he continued to serve on council.
“Clyde, to your family, my condolences, but I want to thank your family for letting us have some of your time — a lot of it — and I wish we would have had more,” Councillor Wade Pilat said.
Prior to his retirement, Blackburn worked for 25 years with ATCO Electric Customer Service.
-with files from Randy Vanderveen