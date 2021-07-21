City councillor Eunice Friesen running for mayor in the upcoming municipal election

Soon after the acoustic guitar interlude concluded–and just after a 15-second standing ovation–Eunice Friesen provided more sound for those assembled inside the Bear Creek Funeral Home.

On Tuesday night, the city councillor announced her intention to run for mayor of the city of Grande Prairie in the upcoming municipal election.

“I am four-years older and a thousand years wiser,” Friesen said with a smile, turning and gazing at her picture from a previous election campaign poster. “As I reflect on my first term as city councillor, I have come to realize something: I am not a politician. I am, however, a community leader and it is, as a community leader, that I am announcing my candidacy for mayor of the city of Grande Prairie.”

Friesen becomes the third candidate to announce their intention to run for Mayor of Grande Prairie. Interim Mayor Jackie Clayton also announced her intention to run earlier in July, while local Bryan Petryshyn announced his intention to run earlier this year.

Friesen worked as a nurse at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital for 14 years before moving on to become a manager and leader within the health-care industry for the following 11 years.

Friesen has also served on the GPRC Board of Governors, the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce, and has volunteered for the Special Olympics and Grande Prairie Live Theatre.

“I have participated whole-heartedly in building this community with over 30 years of continuous volunteerism,” Friesen said. “My foundational education is in nursing and I currently studying my executive MBA with a leadership specialty. I started my career in the public sector and I have held executive leadership positions in a publicly-traded company and in a non-profit organization. And I founded an own two successful businesses, one of which was awarded Alberta’s small business of the year in 2019.”