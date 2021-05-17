City council hire consultant to study noise problems at Eastlink Centre
Article content
Two delegates appeared before Grande Prairie City council on May 3 in regards to the noise emanating from the Eastlink Centre’s Combined Heat and Power system (CHP).
Roger Durnford and Bill Broderick appeared as online delegates at the 6 p.m. portion of the city council meeting in early May to bring up concerns they had with ongoing noise produced by the system’s turbines and the possible impact on property values. Prior the unit’s installation, noise levels in the area were low.
City council hire consultant to study noise problems at Eastlink Centre Back to video
To address the complaints, the city recently hired a company to study a way to fix the noise issues on the north side of the building.
“We retained an acoustical consultant to do a sound study for the CHP units,” Infrastructure and Economic Development Director Brian Glavin said. “It takes about three weeks for them to gather enough data to give us any recommendations. We expect to have recommendations in mid-June after they collect the data and prepare that report. We can bring forward our actions after that.”
Advertisement
Article content
The units were installed on the north side as an only option as there was an issue with the tunnel on the southside of the building, and the southeast side was not an option because of egress issues from both St. Joe’s and the Eastlink Centre that would arise if the city erected a fence around the units
The system was installed earlier this year to reduce the cost of heating the water in the recreation centre pools by using natural gas to produce power, and then using the exhaust heat to increase the efficiency of the boilers. The units are expected to save an estimated $350,000 per year in utility costs.