Charges laid after motorcycles clocked at 200 km/h on city streets: Edmonton police

Two motorcyclists have been charged after allegedly riding at speeds of up to 200 km/h on city streets early Sunday morning.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Edmonton Police Service northwest division patrol members were on St. Albert Trail and 128 Avenue when they saw two motorcycles heading south at high speed.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Charges laid after motorcycles clocked at 200 km/h on city streets: Edmonton police Back to video

Police say laser radar clocked the motorcycles travelling at 134 km/h at approximately 2 a.m.

EPS officers attempted to stay close to the bikes, however police say they raced through a red light at 130 Avenue going 150 km/h.

Instead of chasing the motorcycles, police say the officers called police helicopter Air 1 to follow them westbound on Yellowhead Trail from the sky.

The motorcycles took an off-ramp and stopped at a red light on 170 Street where northwest division officers pulled in behind them. Police say the motorcycles then started “a criminal flight,” running another red light and travelling south at about 200 km/h.

Air 1 remained in pursuit of the bikes, who allegedly ran multiple red lights and maintained dangerous speeds to a residence in northwest Edmonton.

Air 1 led patrol members on the ground and police say one of the motorcycle riders was found in the backyard of the home while the second driver surrendered to officers.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence and seized both motorcycles, riding gear and brass knuckles.

Gayath Al Brmawi, 24, and MHD Yasin Souidan, 20, are both charged with criminal flight and dangerous operation of a vehicle. Souidan is also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

-Kellen Taniguchi