Changes to the election bylaw; no electoral lists distribute, among highlights

In preparation for this fall’s municipal election, Grande Prairie City Council approved a new election bylaw at its Monday evening meeting.

On May 11, City Clerk Arlene Karbashewski updated Corporate Services Committee about the changes from the previous election bylaw, which passed last year.

“This bylaw is written to replace the current bylaw that we passed, that council passed, in 2020,” Karbashewski said. ”This one aligns with the current Local Authorities Election Act that had seen several updates all the way up to January 1 of this year.

“Highlights of the changes that we made for this bylaw do include some language around the authority of the deputy returning officer and the returning officer. It also addresses the use of special ballots in this upcoming election and providing alternate methods of conducting the advanced vote, institutional voting and elector assistance at home voting, with the use of special ballots if necessary.”