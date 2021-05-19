Changes to the election bylaw; no electoral lists distribute, among highlights
In preparation for this fall’s municipal election, Grande Prairie City Council approved a new election bylaw at its Monday evening meeting.
On May 11, City Clerk Arlene Karbashewski updated Corporate Services Committee about the changes from the previous election bylaw, which passed last year.
“This bylaw is written to replace the current bylaw that we passed, that council passed, in 2020,” Karbashewski said. ”This one aligns with the current Local Authorities Election Act that had seen several updates all the way up to January 1 of this year.
“Highlights of the changes that we made for this bylaw do include some language around the authority of the deputy returning officer and the returning officer. It also addresses the use of special ballots in this upcoming election and providing alternate methods of conducting the advanced vote, institutional voting and elector assistance at home voting, with the use of special ballots if necessary.”
Another change to the bylaw is the time reduction between Nomination Day and Election Day.
“That is a provincial change to the Local Authorities Election Act,” Karbashewski said. “The province moved from a six-week window between Election Day and Nomination Day to a four-week window.”
Electoral list question
At the council meeting Monday, Councillor Dylan Bressey asked city administration whether or not the city distributes voter lists to candidates after concerns raised by some constituents following issues that came up in Calgary with a mayoral candidate.
In that case, Calgary city council and Calgary police expressed concern that candidate Kevin J. Johnston, who had a restraining order issued against him after Alberta Health Services requested it, would have access to the list.
Those lists include names, phone numbers, addresses and whether the person is a public or separate school resident.
Johnston has posted personal information and photographs of and threatened AHS health-care workers and officials.
Karbashewski said that was not something that happens in Grande Prairie.