Centre 2000 meets the complete needs of the South Peace Regional Archives

The South Peace Regional Archives move to the Centre 2000 will provide the society with multiple options in the public and the private side of the preservation business.

The archive staff and Beairsto and Associates, the engineering firm hired to design the renovations, toured the Centre 2000 space in May to determine the needs of the archive.

“The site is going to include four key areas: our public welcome area is going to include a lobby, a gift shop and a display area where visitors can come and experience (the) archival records first hand,” SPRA Executive Director Alyssa Currie said. “There are going to be rotating exhibitions that can be enjoyed by visitors as well as tourists to the space and a barrier free washroom and meeting room space.”

The second space is a public reading area and study area, which will include the addition of windows facing Bear Creek reservoir.

“We will also be expanding our work space in this area, which is going to increase our capacity of volunteers, which is currently limited by lack of space,” Currie said. “That is something we are excited about in terms of enhancing capabilities and public programming. This is where the core functions of the archive will be accomplished and the behind-the-scenes work takes place in order to make those records accessible.”

Currie said the area has work space for volunteers and contract-positions.

“This year has opened up a lot of opportunities for heritage institutions in terms of grants, and frankly we have been limited by our available space,” Currie added. “This is going to alleviate that concern for us and allow us to make better use of those project-based funds.