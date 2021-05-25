Central Mountain Air to provide air service between Grande Prairie and Edmonton

Article content

The Grande Prairie Airport will have a new partner providing air service in the coming weeks.

Smithers, B.C., based Central Mountain Air will begin servicing the city of Edmonton with regular flights, one step further along in getting travellers back into the sky as the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to regular flights into the provincial capital.

“It is good news, and it is very positive for the Grande Prairie airport to have a carrier coming in, especially offering the service that Central Mountain Air is going to be offering to Edmonton,’ Grande Prairie Airport Director of Operations Doug Mark said in reference to the lack of service to the provincial capital as WestJet and Air Canada reworked schedules as a result of the pandemic,

“Everything was routing through Calgary and so service to Edmonton, as we understand with Central Mountain Air it is a regular schedule (is welcomed). We are looking quite forward to them starting up here. The first flight from Grande Prairie is on June 28. We certainly feel that it is going to be very positive in the community, to have this with the other locations that they are going to be flying to.”