Canada Day update: Changes to Grande Prairie Canada Day celebrations announced

The event includes musical acts Nice Horse with special guests Jay Walker, Wendy Bredeson and Christina Rogers performing at the amphitheatre while food trucks will be on hand to satisfy any cravings spectators and patrons of the park may have.

Picnic in the Park is now open for all members of the community to attend, with registration for specific time slots no longer required. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. at Muskoseepi Park.

“We’ve got the picnic in the park,” City of Grande Prairie Recreation Programs Supervisor Hayley Kramps said. “We are also very pleased to finally be able to offer some live entertainment once again. Then Plaza Rock, which will be great. We’ve got some great bands coming.”

In alignment with the provincial government’s Open for Summer plan that is lifting all COVID-19 restrictions July 1, the City of Grande Prairie is opening up capacity for the live performances taking place on Canada Day.

Plaza Rock runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and features Derina Harvey Band with special guests The Northbloods, Kyle McKearney, and McKindred.

Plaza Rock is now open to the max facility capacity allowed at the H.A. Rice Plaza. Tickets are available through revolutionplace.com.

The day will be capped off “with our crowd favourite the dual aerial fireworks show,” Kramps said about the two displays — one at the Muskoseepi Park reservoir and the other at the football field east of St. Joseph Catholic High School north of 68 Avenue.

She reminded everyone that the aerial display would take place July 1, like it did last year, instead of June 30, which had been the tradition for approximately 20 years.

Despite the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, as part of the Alberta government’s Open for Summer plan, the Canada Day parade is still cancelled.

The recreation programs supervisor expects to see a good turnout this year.

“We are anticipating very high volumes of people,” Kramps said. “We are obviously going to do our best to make sure everybody is safe, but we also are very excited to be able to offer an activity for a large (number) of people.”

The city-wide scavenger hunt begins two weeks before and runs three days after Canada’s birthday, running from 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 21 and will close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

The free event provides an opportunity for residents and their households to win some prizes.

Participants can download the free Goose Chase Scavenger Hunt app, search for GP Canada Day 2021 or enter the game code: 1G33L7 to uncover fun missions to complete. Winners will be drawn at random and will be notified via email on July 5.

“(We strived hard) to provide options for virtual and in-person, so if you aren’t comfortable attending in person, you definitely don’t have to, said Kramps. “So we’re starting with the scavenger hunt, and we are really excited about that. We got a lot of participants last year, and it went well. We are sure it is going to great again this year.”

-with files from Gordon Anderson