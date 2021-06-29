Canada Day sees Hythe absorbed by County of Grande Prairie
Following an Order in Council, Hythe will cease to exist as a village starting Canada Day.
The community dissolution was passed by the provincial cabinet on June 9.
There is still work required before the county of Grande Prairie absorbs Hythe, including tax collection. However, the village has already distributed tax notices under its soon to be former name.
“Our administration has been working behind the scenes with the village’s administration just to understand what all the assets are and the liabilities that are out there,” said the County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre. “Of course, because it is tax season, the Village of Hythe has sent out their tax notices that are to be payable to the village.
“The transition on July 1 will be a little bit different because the Village of Hythe itself has a deadline for their taxes payable by July 31 whereas the County of Grande Prairie, ours are due June 30. The transition may take a little longer just because of that. So we have to run our accounting systems simultaneously for a few months just to transition everything over.”
Any bylaws and policies enacted by the village will remain in effect until the county council officially votes to rescind or amend them, as per an Alberta Municipal Affairs order.
The county is not forgetting village staff during the transition.
“Human resources have been looking into their staffing complement, and we’ll be looking and making offers to staff based on what the needs are in our municipalities,” said Beaupre.
The hamlet will be represented at the council table by Councillor Linda Waddy, until the election of a new county council in October.
“The electoral boundaries will be Division 7,” Beaupre said. “The order in council also says that anyone that has put their nomination papers in (for village council), because nominations opened on January 1 this year, they would automatically be eligible to run in Division 7 for the County of Grande Prairie councillor (position).”
The village’s dissolution came about in an end of March vote as residents overwhelmingly approved the action by a 239-12 tally.
The vote resulted from a viability review requested by the village council in April 2020.
Rising costs to operate, and repairs to infrastructure, put a significant burden on ratepayers, possibly resulting in a 150 per cent increase in taxes if the residents had not voted to dissolve.
“We’ve been working on this with Municipal Affairs and the village council for a while and we are trying to make this as seamless transition and welcome the residents of Hythe into the County of Grande Prairie,” Beaupre said.