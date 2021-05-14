Camping now open to public, plenty of additions and upgrades made to county campgrounds
Are you looking for a place to pitch your tent on Victoria Day? Just want to get away from home and overnight in the RV over the weekend? Haven’t had any luck trying to reserve a spot in a provincial or national park?
The County of Grande Prairie is opening its campgrounds on May 14.
“Whether you enjoy parking your trailer for a few days, pitching a tent, picnicking, canoeing, or hiking, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors at our many parks and campground facilities,” says Christine Rawlins, Parks and Recreation Manager. “We appreciate that people are excited to get outdoors and relax after a long pandemic winter indoors.”
The county has not been sitting back when it comes to improving the facilities at its campgrounds.
Some of the improvements include the completed addition of 25 new powered-sites in Pipestone Creek’s Loop A, while another 18 in Loop D are supposed to come online by the end of June.
The county is also working on improving old trails and opening a new seven kilometre nature trail later this year.
Pipestone, which is now accepting online reservations, is not the only campground in the county.
Residents wanting to enjoy Bear Lake, Hommy and Kleskun Hills can make phone-in reservations. The Demmitt Campground is a drop-in only.
For those wanting to take part in some water sports, Bear Lake, which is reporting normal water levels, is a great destination with its day-use beach providing an opportunity to kayak, paddleboard or kiteboard.
“These are all fantastic facilities to experience a getaway close to home,” says Rawlins. “County campgrounds are some of the few facilities that still include firewood in the camping fee, making them excellent value for money.”
The county reminds campers they still must follow restrictions set out for COVID-19, which includes:
• Group camping at all County campgrounds is not available for the remainder of May.
• The shower house at Pipestone Creek will not be open from May 14 to 31.
• Cookhouses and gazebos will not be available for rental bookings in May.
• Outhouses will be open at all County campgrounds.
• Enhanced cleaning measures are in place.
• Campground and park visitors are reminded to practice good personal hygiene and remain responsible for their own personal wellbeing.
• Visiting other households at their campsite is not encouraged under the current health restrictions.
The County of Grande Prairie Parks and Recreation will review the first three restrictions if the province eases its restrictions by the beginning of June.
For more information on the county campgrounds, parks and playgrounds, check out county.gp.ab.ca/campgrounds or call Parks and Recreation at 780-532-9727.