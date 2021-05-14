Camping now open to public, plenty of additions and upgrades made to county campgrounds

Are you looking for a place to pitch your tent on Victoria Day? Just want to get away from home and overnight in the RV over the weekend? Haven’t had any luck trying to reserve a spot in a provincial or national park?

The County of Grande Prairie is opening its campgrounds on May 14.

“Whether you enjoy parking your trailer for a few days, pitching a tent, picnicking, canoeing, or hiking, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors at our many parks and campground facilities,” says Christine Rawlins, Parks and Recreation Manager. “We appreciate that people are excited to get outdoors and relax after a long pandemic winter indoors.”

The county has not been sitting back when it comes to improving the facilities at its campgrounds.

Some of the improvements include the completed addition of 25 new powered-sites in Pipestone Creek’s Loop A, while another 18 in Loop D are supposed to come online by the end of June.