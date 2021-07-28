Calgary Stampede linked to 71 COVID-19 cases

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Alberta Health Services has reported 71 people likely acquired the COVID-19 virus at the Calgary Stampede this year, festival organizers say.

In a statement released Tuesday, the organization said the 71 cases represent an average of seven cases per day, or a total of 0.01 per cent of the 528,998 attendees.

“This year, our community celebration was the first step in the safe return of live events for our city and our country,” interim chief executive Dana Peers said in a statement.

“We believe Stampede 2021 was a success. We committed to operating safely, and these results show the effectiveness of the enhanced safety measures that were put in place.”

The 10-day event went “above and beyond when it comes to safety measures,” said Dr. Jia Hu, public health physician advising the Stampede.

“In context, over the past two weeks, 749 cases were reported across Alberta. The low number of cases associated with the Stampede is not unexpected and reinforces the safe operating measures put in place along with the effectiveness of vaccines.”

Proof of vaccination was not required to enter Stampede Park, though rapid testing and proof of vaccination was needed to enter Nashville North. Sanitization stations, controlled traffic and pre-purchased admission, 25 per cent more space on the grounds, mandatory masking for front-line volunteers and employees, enhanced cleaning and reduced overall capacity were all measures in place for the event.