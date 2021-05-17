Calgary pastor arrested after months of defying COVID-19 restrictions

Article content

Fairview Baptist Church Pastor Tim Stephens was arrested Sunday afternoon for failing to comply with public health measures after hosting another church service without proper mask use, capacity limits or physical distancing.

Calgary police said they arrested the pastor following a service in the church, at 230 78th Avenue S.E., that violated public health measures and a pre-emptive injunction. Last weekend, Stephens was served a copy of the Court of Queen’s Bench order, which was obtained by Alberta Health Services to target organizers of gatherings in breach of health rules.

“The pastor acknowledged the injunction but chose to move forward with today’s service, ignoring requirements for social distancing, mask-wearing and reduced capacity limits for attendees,” Calgary police said Sunday in a joint news release with AHS.

This is not the first time Fairview Baptist Church has defied public health orders. The church has been hit with multiple fines for flouting restrictions over the past several months, and moved services to an undisclosed location for a month in January and February before returning to the church building in southeast Calgary.