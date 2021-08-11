Calgary man in wheelchair after point-blank shooting severs his spine

A Calgary man is continuing to recover in hospital after he was shot in the back at point-blank range last month outside his southeast home.

Nick Langridge heard a commotion near his home in the Oasis Mobile Home Park on July 4 and went outside to learn that a vehicle had rolled over and crashed into a nearby transformer.

When he went to help the driver of the vehicle, the man ran away, said Nick’s brother, Jeff Langridge. A chase ensued and the driver was brought to the ground. But he pulled a gun out and shot Nick in the back, immediately severing his spine and paralyzing him from the stomach down.

Another neighbour was shot in the foot.

“This guy like went down, hit the ground (and) screamed, ‘I’m going to kill you’ and shot two rounds. One of them hit Nick directly in the back; he lost his legs instantly,” said Jeff, adding several other bystanders were able to wrestle the gun away from the man and hold him until police arrived.

Calgary police said the suspect had been observed earlier in the night driving at excessive speeds near 5th Avenue and 52nd Street S.E. They did not pursue due to the dangerous nature of the man’s driving.

Police said it is believed the man fled into the mobile home park after he was involved in a single vehicle collision nearby. They confirmed that the man was held by residents until officers arrived.

Calgary police found methamphetamine and crack cocaine at the scene where the man was apprehended.

Jason Marc Leduc, 19, has since been charged with two counts of attempted murder and eleven counts of various firearm, dangerous driving and drug-related charges.