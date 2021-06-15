Calgary church pastor arrested for second time after holding service in violation of health orders

The pastor of Fairview Baptist Church in Calgary has been arrested for the second time after allegedly going ahead with a church service in violation of a Court of Queen’s Bench order.

Pastor Tim Stephens was arrested by Calgary police on Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Calgary Police Service.

Police say they have received numerous complaints from concerned citizens that Stephens was continuing to hold church services at Fairview Baptist Church without adhering to restrictions put in place by Alberta Health Services to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those restrictions included congregation size limits, social distancing and mask wearing.

On the weekend, Stephens was served by a Court of Queen’s Bench order which was obtained by AHS.

Police say Stephens acknowledged the order but refused to adhere to it. They say he went forward with an outdoor service on Sunday that was not in compliance with current COVID-19 restrictions.