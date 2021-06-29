





Share this Story: Braid: Kenney considers cabinet shuffle and a summer of silence

Braid: Kenney considers cabinet shuffle and a summer of silence Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Article content Premier Jason Kenney recently sent a memo to all of his cabinet ministers, asking them to explain what they’ve accomplished and hope to do in the future. He expects the responses by Friday. It sounds a bit like a job application. There’s widespread talk about a cabinet shuffle that may come soon. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Braid: Kenney considers cabinet shuffle and a summer of silence Back to video Kenney’s press secretary, Jerrica Goodwin, downplays that prospect. “At the rough mid-way point of the term, it’s only reasonable to check in with ministers on how they think their portfolios are doing, and what they see as priorities in the second half of the mandate,” she says. “This is especially important as Alberta heads into our post-COVID recovery.” The UCP government badly needs two things: a cabinet facelift for post-pandemic times and a summer stretch of deep public silence. UCP insiders judge — correctly, I think — that the public is sick of regular COVID-19 news conferences and proclamations.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Kenney has been very public for more than a year. He’ll talk about any issue from many angles. He has probably uttered as many official words in two years as the voluble Ralph Klein emitted in 14. As a result, he’s overexposed. People connect his face and voice with bad news. The premier and the public need a break. The best recipe is one that former prime minister Jean Chretien once promised after an election. He said people were tired of politicians and vowed to vanish for months. He did, and a grateful public sighed with relief. But Kenney and his ministers also need to connect with their own people out in the ridings. Some of the heat behind caucus uprisings came from the COVID-era inability to meet locally with both critics and supporters. To that end, ministers are being encouraged to tour the province, in groups or on their own. Enthusiasm may be limited. Ministers know the government isn’t wildly popular, and they’re exhausted too. Kenney will shuffle his cabinet deck eventually. As usual, he takes a lot of time over these decisions. One goal will be to increase loyalty after a period of remarkable dissent over his handling of the pandemic, much of it very public. Premiers often do that by appointing more ministers. Kenney has some leeway because the current cabinet, with 19 members, is quite small. The lucky winners get prestige, influence and a pay bump of $60,000, boosting their annual salaries to $181,000. Kenney can bring in three more ministers just by splitting some combined responsibilities.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Transportation Minister Ric McIver, for instance, has also been in charge of Municipal Affairs since Kenney demoted Tracy Allard after her Hawaiian vacation. The premier can add one minister simply by refilling that key municipal post. Might Allard get it back? Agriculture and Forestry, now under Devin Dreeshen, could also be split, each with its own minister. The same could be done with Justice and Solicitor General, where Kaycee Madu now serves as minister of both distinct departments. Whatever brew Kenney concocts, he has to be careful about the female count in his cabinet. The only ministers he has demoted are women: Allard and Tanya Fir, the economic development minister who was sent back to caucus to make way for Doug Schweitzer in an expanded jobs, economy and innovation portfolio. Later, Fir was also dumped from her committee posts after a very unwise Las Vegas trip during pandemic restrictions. Currently, six of the 19 cabinet members (including Kenney) are female. Kenney will likely add at least one woman, and the betting is on Laila Goodridge, MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche. In Finance, Travis Toews seems safe, but we’ve yet to see if he can handle the greatest fiscal challenge the province has faced at least since the 1930s. It’s an open question whether Kenney will keep controversial Health Minister Tyler Shandro, whose biggest mistake was cancelling the government’s agreement with doctors. All this will sort out sometime during a summer that might also seem eerily quiet. -Don Braid/Postmedia Network

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Grande Prairie