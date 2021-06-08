Beleaguered Calgary Stampede seeking new financial relief from the city of Calgary







Still smarting from the hard ride of last year's COVID-cancelled exhibition, the Calgary Stampede is hoping the city helps it get back in its financial saddle. Suffering from a $26.5-million loss on its operations from last year's cancelled event and beset with fiscal concerns about a truncated 2021 Stampede, the annual cowboy bash is asking the city to waive, rein or amend agreements on its debt servicing and credit requirements. City chief financial officer Carla Male has endorsed the report recommending lawmakers toss a lifeline to a Stampede that last year said its viability was in doubt due to the ravages of the pandemic. She also notes the exhibition received $9.9 million in pandemic-related funding in 2020. "Without amendments to certain credit facilities and certain financial covenants being provided by the lender and The City as guarantor, the Stampede could be in default under its credit facilities," said the report going to the city's priorities and finance committee Tuesday.

"2020 was, and it appears 2021 will likely be, anomalies for the Stampede's operations brought about by the global pandemic. . . The Stampede requires support from governments, lenders and the community to continue its community investment objectives." It notes the yearly 10-day event scheduled for July 9-18 generates 60 per cent of the Stampede's annual revenues and 62 per cent of its operating dollars. That took a crippling hit last year when its revenues plummeted to $25 million from $154.1 million in 2019. The "cultural icon," says the report, generates $450 million and $540 million to the Calgary and Alberta economies respectively. Revisiting its financial backstops with the Stampede won't expose taxpayers, said Ward 1 Coun. Ward Sutherland, who sits on the Stampede's board of directors. "I wouldn't say there are any concerns because the Stampede has always been fiscally responsible and has good assets," said Sutherland. The exhibition has said one of its options in fighting red ink is to sell assets while also seeking additional assistance from Ottawa. It comes amid a backdrop of a decision to resurrect the 10-day festival, though one without its marquee Rangeland Derby. "It'll be a much smaller Stampede with less attendance that'll also be in line with health restrictions," said Sutherland. Coun. Jeff Davison said he doesn't see much resistance among councillors in readjusting its credit relationship with the Stampede.

"It's all secured, it's a line of credit against land and holdings," said Davison, who sits on the committee. "We're helping out a lot of businesses these days — it's just an extension of that and is looking through that lens of recovery." The Stampede is looking for similar fiscal relief it sought from the city last year, said interim CEO Dana Peers, adding the organization has been in more difficult financial straits before. "We had worked really hard to get our debt down significantly but we've now had to go back into debt," he said. "This isn't a situation that can be overcome in the near term." That long-term debt now stands at $60.1 million. The Stampede this year expects about half the attendance it saw in 2019, which was just over 1.275 million — that smaller number partly due to the expected absence of international tourists, said Peers. "We'll be relying on local and regional visitors," he said. He noted year-round activities at the Stampede grounds have been impacted by the pandemic and it's hoped a corner will be turned with stronger attendance at its fall shows and conventions. Last April's federal budget included $200 million in regional development funds to be invested in "major festivals" like the Stampede but there've been no details on its disbursement, stated the city report.

