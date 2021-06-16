Article content

Beaverlodge RCMP arrested a 23-year-old female and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 32-year-old male in connection with a shooting in Horse Lake First Nations.

Stacey Horseman of Horse Lake has been arrested, and the RCMP continues their search for Harley Percy Ferguson, also of Horse Lake.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Beaverlodge RCMP seeks public assistance in locating an attempted murder suspect. Back to video

The RCMP was called to Horse Lake First Nations, June 12 after receiving a shooting complaint.

A 27-year-old male was injured during an alleged interaction with the two suspects in which shots were fired.

The two suspects fled the residence where the incident occurred.

The wounded man was taken to hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, where he was treated and released.

The Beaverlodge RCMP arrested Horseman, and she is jointly charged with Ferguson with the following offences.