Bear Lake project sowing and growing seeds to feed the world

The seeds are now in the ground as the Bear Lake Growing Project works towards harvesting another bumper crop to help feed the world.

“(We seeded 140 acres of hard red spring wheat),” Jeanette Byer said of her farm near Sexsmith. “Greg Sears (donated) the equipment, and this year Gary and I are donating the land.”

Byer went on to note it took Sears about “five of six hours” to seed the entire acreage.

Jeanette and Gary Byer first piloted the Bear Lake Growing Project nine years ago. The project’s Facebook page says the goal is “to help end world hunger.”

The annual project involves growing a crop, selling the crop, the funds donated to the Canadian FoodGrains Bank. Many people and businesses have donated time, labour capital, equipment and money to the project.

“We have just been so thrilled with the corporate sponsors that we have gotten, and every year it is just basically a quick call to them, and they are back on board,” Byer said. “They will either donate product, and we have a number of them that will donate cash to help cover the input costs of the project. Our goal is to try and get donations to cover off those input costs. That way, the whole crop gets donated to the Canadian FoodGrains Bank.”