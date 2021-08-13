Asset transfer lets Grande Prairie Football Association focus on football

The Grande Prairie Football Association is excited to get back to football this week as the city of Grande Prairie approved the asset transfer of amenities at Legion Field from the association to the city.

“We as a club and me as the President have been working on this for two and a half or three years now,” said Bill Hansen, president of the Grand Prairie Football Association, who added “I’m happy it’s done.”

The football association did not have the resources to pay for approximately $120,000 in necessary improvements to the amenities built in the 1990’s.

“Our function is to provide support for football in Grande Prairie, and managing assets wasn’t the best use of our time or resources,” said Hansen.

On Tuesday, council unanimously approved the gifting of amenities at Legion Field to the city. The football association will transfer to the city a scoreboard, media tower, lights and bleachers on-site.

Stephanie Cajolais manager of Sport Development, Wellness, and Culture at the City of Grande Prairie believes the use of the amenities will help contribute to the Northwest region’s only certified track and field facility.

“Use of that amenity certainly enhances the city’s ability to attract large-scale events to the region and promote sport tourism for the community and for the region,” said Cajolais.

According to Hansen, the original football booster club built the facilities, because at the time Legion Field was the only football field in Grande Prairie.

Hansen says since that time football in the city has changed. All of the original participants in the facility’s construction have changed, and with the recent building of the brand new Community Knowledge Campus West Field and Bleachers, managing the amenities at Legion Field was not part the association’s core goals.

According to Hansen, now COVID is over, the association can get “back to fundraising and trying to provide some support for all football in the community.”