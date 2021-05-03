Aquatera water rate increase proposed
Watering your lawn or washing your car in your driveway may cost you a little more this summer if Grande Prairie City Council approves an amendment to the Utility bylaw at its meeting on May 3.
The Corporate Services Committee recommended council give three readings and approve the bylaw at its meeting Tuesday morning following a presentation by Rory Tarant, Intergovernmental Relations Advisor at the City of Grande Prairie.
“For city residents, Aquatera is proposing an increase of 2.5 per cent for the water and waste-water rates beginning July first, which would mean an average residential customer would see an increase of $2.27 per month,” said Tarant. “Also note the utility bylaw did not come last year as rates were frozen at 2019 levels. This will be the first increase in two years.
“Aquatera is not proposing any rate increases to garbage collection or recycling fees, so those will be frozen this year as well.”
While many Grande Prairie residents might not welcome the increase, they can take some comfort that they are not being hit as hard as residents in neighbouring communities.
Proposed monthly increases to water and waste-water rates for Grande Prairie’s neighbours range from an extra $9.32 in Sexsmith to $10.17 for Clairmont residents.
Meanwhile, Wembley Aquatera customers will be hit with an additional $12.09 per month. Those living in the county accessing the utility company’s water and sewer services will be paying $12.46 more on each bill.
Grande Prairie city council will deal with the increase for city residents on Monday.
Meanwhile, don’t expect to take to the skies to relieve your frustration for higher water bills this summer.
An amendment to the Fees, Rates and Charges bylaw also goes to council Monday. The amendment deals with a $50 annual permit fee to fly a drone weighing more than 250 grams in city parks.
The Corporate Services Committee recommended that the city council give three readings for an amendment to the Fees, Rates and Charges bylaw at Monday’s council meeting.