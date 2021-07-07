A multi-million dollar option available for the Coordinated Care Campus
Perhaps there’s a second option for the Coordinated Care Campus, currently before council.
On Tuesday morning, Grande Prairie’s Protective and Social Services Committee was presented with a differing housing alternative than the already proposed Stonebridge Hotel and Conference Centre.
Two representatives from Atkinson Construction (ACL) Ltd., the company currently working on the Smith Activity Reception Centre, stepped forward with another option for the CCC supportive housing project.
Burke Atkinson, president and project director, and Jayden Armstrong, business development manager, presented committee with a five-storey building that would accommodate 104 studio apartments with kitchenettes, along with an undeveloped main floor for a future commercial kitchen. Each apartment would be 440 square feet in size.
Armstrong explained the company made the proposal on its own initiative.
“In each community that we build, we try to find opportunities and challenges to which we can match our capabilities and advantages, and then for which we can provide solutions,” Armstrong said. “The understanding we gained of the growing gaps in the housing continuum, and the increasing difficulty for those less fortunate in gaining market housing, prompted us to reach out among our network of consultants, suppliers and subcontractors to try and find a cost-effective solution for supportive and transitional housing.”
The estimated cost for the 58,000-square-foot concrete and steel building would work out to $15.7 million.
Douglas Sollows Architect came up with the design, the design presented to committee during the presentation. The proposed project would take 11-13 months to complete once shovels were in the ground.
“We hope to demonstrate with some collaboration from stakeholders that a new purpose-built facility on city-owned land is feasible, not far beyond what the purchase and conversion (of the Stonebridge) would cost,” Armstrong said. “The design shows a steel structure with concrete slab, which allows for future adaptability and reconfiguration of the layouts over an estimated life span of over 80 years.”
Armstrong added they have a company lined up to donate beds, TVs, coffee makers and microwaves for each suite.
The price per unit, not including the land or development, works out to $115,000 per unit. The land required for the build project would be two-acres.
There are advantages to a purpose-built structure over retrofitting an existing building as it would be more energy efficient, with heating and ventilation systems that would already meet current standards.
“The benefits to having a new facility also includes time to build up capital reserves for ongoing maintenance and repair costs,” Atkinson said. “New facilities come with warranties on equipment and have a full 100-year life span.”
The committee heard the proposal could be increased up to 120 units or could be reduced by one storey, which would affect the price per unit.
Depending on the site layout, the proposal would allow for 60 parking spaces and would allow for the development of approximately 13,000 square feet of outdoor area, which would give residents a place to congregate.
Councillor Eunice Friesen moved that the committee accept the proposal as information, which was unanimously approved by the committee.
Story was edited to add full corporate name of Atkinson Construction (ACL) Ltd.