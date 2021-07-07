A multi-million dollar option available for the Coordinated Care Campus

Perhaps there’s a second option for the Coordinated Care Campus, currently before council.

On Tuesday morning, Grande Prairie’s Protective and Social Services Committee was presented with a differing housing alternative than the already proposed Stonebridge Hotel and Conference Centre.

Two representatives from Atkinson Construction (ACL) Ltd., the company currently working on the Smith Activity Reception Centre, stepped forward with another option for the CCC supportive housing project.

Burke Atkinson, president and project director, and Jayden Armstrong, business development manager, presented committee with a five-storey building that would accommodate 104 studio apartments with kitchenettes, along with an undeveloped main floor for a future commercial kitchen. Each apartment would be 440 square feet in size.

Armstrong explained the company made the proposal on its own initiative.

“In each community that we build, we try to find opportunities and challenges to which we can match our capabilities and advantages, and then for which we can provide solutions,” Armstrong said. “The understanding we gained of the growing gaps in the housing continuum, and the increasing difficulty for those less fortunate in gaining market housing, prompted us to reach out among our network of consultants, suppliers and subcontractors to try and find a cost-effective solution for supportive and transitional housing.”

The estimated cost for the 58,000-square-foot concrete and steel building would work out to $15.7 million.