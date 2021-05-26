





Share this Story: Animal complaint calls increasing in Grande Prairie

Animal complaint calls increasing in Grande Prairie Photo by RANDY VANDERVEEN / Daily Herald-Tribune

Article content Animal complaint call more than doubled during the first quarter of 2021, as compared to the same time frame last year. During the first quarter of 2021 Grande Prairie Enforcement handled more than 2.5 times the number calls than the same quarter in 2020, noted Grande Prairie Manager of Enforcement Service Kelly Kokesch’s at the Protective and Social Services Committee meeting Tuesday morning. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Animal complaint calls increasing in Grande Prairie Back to video “We have noticed this (first quarter) that there are a lot of animal offences,” Kokesch said. “We are going to a lot of at-large calls, and we have experienced a number of dog bites — lots of them this spring. “I know the animal licensing doesn’t reflect we’ve had a huge increase in animal ownership, but I know there has been. That is one of my drives through this next quarter is to encourage people to actually license (their) animals so we can try and get a read on the number of animals we really do have in the city.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content All dogs and cats within the city of Grande Prairie must be licensed. Kokesch’s report brought up several additional questions from councillors attending the meeting on Tuesday morning. Councillor Kevin O’Toole asked why enforcement services would hand out a summons regarding an animal. “Only in the most serious events do we pursue summonses,” Kokesch said. “It is usually for severe dog bites or repeated offences. We do have quite a few dogs designated as vicious or nuisances within the city, so the ones that are repeating and we can’t manage through education and compliance, we just go to summons at that point.” Councillor Eunice Friesen asked what the distinction was between a vicious dog and a nuisance dog. “Within our animal — our responsible pet ownership bylaw- there is a vicious definition and a nuisance definition,” Kokesch said. “Vicious is, of course, when the animal has shown a repeated desire to bite other animals or people. Maybe it is a difficult animal to manage, or maybe it is a situation where the owners have a difficult time controlling it. If it is a danger to the public, we will declare it as vicious, and then (the owners) have a whole host of conditions, that in order to have that animal, they have to abide by those conditions. “Having it housed in a separate containment area in the backyard, micro chipped, fixed, and we keep very close tabs. It has to be muzzled in a public place and on a leash, of course.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The nuisance designation is usually not the result of serious incidents. “Nuisance designation is when we have three or more complaints within one calendar year,” Kokesch said. “There is a lot of discretion in that. “Those are the ones that are always at large — jumping the fence or going under the fence – and the owners maybe don’t take care of the fence. It is not necessarily the dog’s fault, but some are a little more ambitious about getting out of the fence than others.” Animals with a nuisance designation tend to live up to the title. “They bother neighbours,” Kokesch said. “They run around in parks, or they continue barking, where the animal is just causing a real disturbance for the neighbours, and they can’t get any sleep or such. “After repeated offences and non-compliance, then we can go to a nuisance designation. There are a bunch of conditions under that too. It just imposes a (few) more conditions on those owners and dogs to really help them be responsible pet owners, get along with their neighbours and help the dog out.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Grande Prairie