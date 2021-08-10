An epic glacial lake flood spanning Canada’s prairies may have been swift enough to trigger the ice age roughly 12,000 years ago, shows research lead by the University of Alberta.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The flood from the ancient 1.5-million square kilometre Glacial Lake Agassiz drained at a rate of more than 800 Olympic swimming pools a second, a finding that supports the theory that it may have propelled the warming Earth back into an ice age, said a recent U of A news release.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ancient lake flood spanned the prairies, factored in ice age: U of A research Back to video

Sophie Norris, a former U of A Faculty of Science PhD student, led the study to determine how much water was discharged through the meltwater channel from the lake spanning what is now southern Manitoba and central Saskatchewan, up to the Alberta border.

“We know that a large discharge has gone through the area but the rate of the discharge or the magnitude was pretty much unknown,” said Norris, who finished her PhD under the supervision of Duane Froese, in a statement.

When the three-kilometre-thick Laurentide Ice Shield atop North America started to melt about 16,000 years ago, the lake formed, creating a dam that stopped any meltwaters spreading to Hudson Bay, say researchers. But the lake eventually spilled out to the northwest, along the major channel known as the Clearwater-Athabasca Spillway, through what is now Fort McMurray, into the Mackenzie River basin en route to the Arctic Ocean.

Norris added that Alberta might owe part of its resource wealth to the great flood.

“The oilsands region is essentially within the channel that this flood formed,” she said. “There would have been a huge amount of quaternary material on top of that, as there is in the surrounding area, but it has been exposed in Fort McMurray by this huge event.”