Ambrose Ralph is running as the Maverick Party Candidate for Grande Prairie-Mackenzie
Maverick Party candidate and energy industry advocate Ambrose Ralph is running in this election because he believes the west isn’t getting a fair deal in Canada.
Previously, Ralph served nine years in the military, was president of the North West Junior Hockey League (NWJHL), and worked as a senior manager at an oil and gas service company in Grande Prairie.
“Like many people that seem to end up in Grand Prairie, I came up here for a couple of months, and I’ve been here just about 22 years,” said Ralph.
Ralph found himself thrust into political activism in 2008 after he penned an essay on LinkedIn that went viral. Since then, he’s become a regular advocator for the energy industry through his social media platforms and speaking engagements.
According to Ralph, he was approached by the Maverick Party to run as a candidate, and he agreed to run because he and the party both believe the west is getting a “raw deal.”
“The Maverick party really stands up for the values that I believe, and the stuff I’ve been saying on my political activist platform for the past couple years,” said Ralph.
The Maverick Party, according to Ralph is a “western first party, no exceptions.”
The Maverick Party has grown out of the WEXIT movement that began in 2019, and according to Ralph, has transformed into a political party with the help of former Reform Party MPs like the party’s current leader Jay Hill.
Ralph believes that people in the west don’t want to leave Canada unless they are soundly rejected by the east. Instead, the Maverick party aspires to have the same influence over federal politics as the Reform Party had in the 1990’s prior to the party being amalgamated into what eventually became today’s Conservative Party of Canada (CPC).
“We had it, and we gave it away. I think Mr. Preston Manning regrets that to this day,” said Ralph.
In addition to fighting for the west, the Maverick Party also has a number of proposals centered around parental choice for childcare, advocating for Canada’s energy industry, getting rid of the carbon tax, and ending equalization.
According to Ralph, the Maverick Party will also keep the pressure on the CPC who he says has moved left politically to appease voters in Quebec and Toronto.
“The Maverick Party will hold Mr. O’Toole in Parliament accountable to his conservative base and his conservative values. If he doesn’t move back to the right, the Maverick Party will fill that void,” said Ralph.
He points to the CPC’s climate plan that includes a climate levy after previously campaigning in 2019 to scrap the carbon tax, as another reason why the CPC is turning their back on the west to appeal to the east.
“It’s absolute hypocrisy. That’s Mr. O’Toole turning his back on the on his base in the West,” said Ralph, adding “we do not support the carbon tax.”
When asked about how the party will differentiate itself from the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) for a share of the disillusioned conservative vote, Ralph points to what he believes is lack of support for the Energy East pipeline from PPC leader Maxime Bernier.
“He is in this for himself, he is revenge-motivated, and he has no intention of helping the west. If he did, he would support Energy East publicly, but he knows that he can’t, because he will not get votes in Quebec.”
Ralph says he still talks to many of the young men and women he saw playing hockey over the years when he was president of the NWJHL, who he says have no hope and have lost their entrepreneurial spirit.
“Albertans are happier when they’re working, unemployment and Alberta, two words that should never be spoken in the same sentence;” said Ralph.
Federal election day is Monday, Sept. 20. The Candidates for Grande Prairie-Mackenzie are Chris Warkentin (CPC), Dan Campbell (Liberal), Ambrose Ralph (Maverick Party), Jennifer Villebrun (NDP), Shawn McLean (PPC) and Donovan Eckstrom (Rhino Party).