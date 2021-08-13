Alberta's economy appears ready to burst past 2014 peak — COVID-19 is the wildcard

Alberta’s economy should gain momentum and expand past its 2014 peak next year — bringing the jobless rate down with it — but the main risk is a potential fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, says a new report.

A forecast released Thursday by Alberta Central projects the provincial economy will grow by 7.5 per cent this year.

It would be the highest rate in the country, as the report expects the national gross domestic product will expand by 6.1 per cent.

“However, it is important to note that there is more ground to gain back than elsewhere,” states the report by Alberta Central chief economist Charles St-Arnaud.

“We forecast that the Alberta economy will start to expand beyond its 2014 peak at some point in 2022, erasing the contraction seen in 2015 after almost seven years.”

The new outlook comes as higher oil and natural gas prices, a strengthening housing market and a broader economic recovery take hold after a tumultuous 2020, although concerns are mounting over the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

Alberta saw the steepest economic decline in the country last year, with the dual impact of the pandemic and an unprecedented collapse in global oil prices. On Thursday, benchmark U.S. oil prices closed just above US$69 a barrel.

Higher commodity prices are assisting the province’s largest industry and St-Arnaud expects the value of all oil produced in Alberta will hit an all-time high this year.

In April 2020, as production was shut in and prices crashed, the value of all oil produced in the province dipped below $1 billion, but the number likely rebounded to between $8.3 billion and $8.8 billion last month, he said.

“There are some very good tailwinds for the economy,” St-Arnaud said in an interview.