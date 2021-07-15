Albertans to vote on equalization, daylight time during municipal elections

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney reaffirmed Thursday his government’s commitment to a referendum on equalization payments while announcing a second vote on daylight time to be held during municipal elections this fall.

Both referendum questions will be on ballots when voters go to the polls on Oct. 18 across the province.

Kenney said referendums are an important step toward “direct democracy” and will help shape Alberta’s future.

The United Conservatives promised a referendum on equalization payments during the 2019 provincial election.

The constitutionally required payments are designed to address shortfalls in provinces’ spending capacities so that Canadians have reasonably comparable public services no matter where in the country they live.

Kenney has said the equalization program is unfair to so-called “have” provinces such as Alberta that have been massive net contributors to equalization but are now experiencing difficult economic times.

Voters will be asked whether a section of the Constitution that commits the federal government to the principle of making equalization payments should be removed.

The equalization program won’t change if Albertans vote “yes” as that would require a constitutional amendment. But Kenney said it would prompt the province to petition the federal government.

“What it does is elevate Alberta’s fight for fairness to the top of the national agenda,” Kenney said during a news conference in Calgary on Thursday.

Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley said Kenney’s equalization referendum is weak.

“Nobody in Ottawa is actually interested in the answer to that question,” said Notley. “What Jason Kenney needs to be doing instead is focusing on the real issue(s) — job creation, economic diversification, promoting renewable energy, protecting our health care, protecting our education.”