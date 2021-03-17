





Article content The Alberta government is allowing people to decide whether they get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine or wait instead for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines if they have efficacy or ethical concerns. It’s a move that puts Alberta out of step with decisions made in some other provinces, all of which are trying to administer a finite vaccine inventory to their populations and bring the pandemic to a close. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Albertans can choose which COVID-19 vaccine they receive, Premier Kenney says Back to video While not all provinces are unequivocal about forbidding people from choosing which vaccine they might get, many suggest, as in the case of New Brunswick, “it is unlikely that anyone will have an option about which vaccine they can receive.” Noel Gibney, a professor emeritus at the faculty of medicine at the University of Alberta, said his view is that “we’re in a bit of a race with the coronavirus at this point in time.” “Obviously, we need to get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can as quickly as we can to try and head off another wave coming,” Gibney said. “Really, the best vaccine that you can get at this point in time is the one you can get quickest, rather than waiting for it.”

Article content “That is a critical issue here.” But in Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney, speaking last week on a Facebook live question-and-answer, said he’s “been clear with our health officials here that people must have a choice.” What this means is those who are eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine can, if they so choose, wait instead for an available dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. At this moment, the issue is somewhat of a moot point, because Alberta is almost running out of doses of COVIShield, the brand name of the AstraZeneca vaccine, although more are expected later this spring. Kenney said people’s choices could be made on the basis of ethical concerns — the AstraZeneca vaccine is manufactured with fetal cell lines, which are lab-grown cells cloned from fetal cells used to grow the virus — or preferences about which vaccine is more effective. “When my time comes up, I’m fully expecting I will be able to choose,” said Kenney. Fetal cell lines are used in numerous other vaccines, such as chicken pox vaccines, and in the development of medicines. In regards to the AstraZeneca vaccine, much of the consternation has come from Catholics. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, on March 9, said that Catholics should pick the vaccine with the “least connection to abortion-derived cell lines.” “This means that given the currently approved vaccine options in Canada, if/when presented with the choice , one should choose to receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine over the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said a statement.

Article content Two days later the CCCB clarified its position, saying, “since there is currently no choice of vaccine being offered, Catholics in good conscience, may receive the vaccine that is available and offered to them.” Other provinces in Canada are not offering a choice. British Columbia, for example, says flatly that nobody will get to choose. Saskatchewan, too, says vaccine allocations and storage requirements mean there can be no choice. (Multiple provinces did not respond to the Post’s inquiries about vaccine choice by deadline.) The other concern for those lucky enough to be imminently receiving inoculation is that there are efficacy differences among the currently available COVID-19 vaccines. The AstraZeneca vaccine, according to the Canadian government, is 62 per cent effective at preventing “symptomatic COVID-19 disease.” The Pfizer vaccine is 95 per cent effective, and the Moderna one around 94 per cent effective. Gibney pointed out that the issue of efficacy appears to be with regards to the level of protection for mild infections, but all the vaccines are effective against severe illness. “Rather than waiting for your Pfizer or Moderna vaccine … it just doesn’t make sense to do that at a time when it’s very likely that the virus can make another return to the province,” he said.

