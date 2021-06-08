





Article content In a push to jumpstart the summer tourism season, Alberta is urging Ottawa to drop its mandatory hotel quarantines for international travellers while returning to COVID-19 testing at ports of entry. In a letter leaked to Postmedia, Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the federal government should follow a recommendation by an expert advisory panel calling for the elimination of the three-day hotel isolation order, that’s then followed by a 14-day home quarantine. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta urges Ottawa to drop mandatory quarantines, reinstate border COVID-19 testing Back to video He’s also calling for a suspended COVID-19 testing pilot program to resume July 1, at the start of Alberta’s main tourism stretch and about a week ahead of the Calgary Stampede. “Upon review of the report, we note that the Expert Panel has recommended discontinuing requirements to quarantine in the three day government-authorized accommodation (GAA),” Shandro said in the May 31 letter to federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu.

Article content Late last month, the expert advisory panel recommended Ottawa lift the mandatory hotel quarantines lasting up to three days, calling them overly expensive for travellers, ineffective, inconsistent and unfairly applied. It said some people have been avoiding the hotel stay by paying a fine or by entering the country through a land crossing. Shandro also called for the reinstatement of a testing pilot project that operated at the Calgary International Airport and land border crossing at Coutts from Nov. 2 of last year to Feb. 22, 2021. “The pilot program has provided both the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta valuable data to measure the efficacy of reduced quarantine programs, and informed the COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel (Expert Panel) recommendations,” said Shandro, who also requested that international arrivals and screening be expanded to the Edmonton International Airport. There should be more reliance on testing than on involuntary hotel isolation, said Shandro, with fully-vaccinated travellers avoiding the three-day quarantine while “partially vaccinated individuals would require testing on arrival and be permitted to exit (home) quarantine immediately following the receipt of a negative test.” International arrivals with no vaccinations should be tested upon arrival, with a home quarantine period ending after another negative test seven days later, he added.

Article content It’s also hoped a green light from Ottawa in this regard would help resurrect a tourism sector laid waste by the global pandemic, said Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer. “We’re seeing encouraging travel indicators in countries that are ahead of Canada in overall full vaccinations,” he said. “If an individual has been fully vaccinated, there’s no reason for them to be quarantined when they come into Canada.” Meanwhile, Calgary Stampede interim CEO Dana Peers noted it’s too late to expect international visitors to boost attendance at this year’s event. “We’re realistic about this — we’re not going to be hosting international visitors,” he said. Regarding the reopening of the province, some physicians have expressed concerns that the process is occurring too quickly, particularly with fewer than 15 per cent of the population fully vaccinated. It’s believed two doses are needed to effectively ward off the highly infectious B1.617.2 COVID-19 variant. Health Canada couldn’t be contacted on Shandro’s letter on Monday, but in a statement issued May 27 Hajdu said the federal government would “consider the panel’s recommendations to determine how testing and quarantine strategies should evolve to address vaccination status.” — With files from Chris Varcoe

