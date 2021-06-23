Alberta to spend $8 million for First Nations to research unmarked burial sites and undocumented deaths at residential schools
The Alberta government is offering $8 million worth of grants for First Nations and Metis communities to do research into unmarked burial sites and undocumented deaths at residential schools in Alberta
Premier Jason Kenney and Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson made the announcement Wednesday, weeks after discovery of the remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
“We have now been reminded that there have been many of those students who were buried in unmarked graves or graves that had been lost. And we’ve been reminded that we have a moral obligation to find them, to recover their memory, to honor those sites, and their lives,” Kenney said.
Kenney said the individual communities will have control over what type of projects they want to use each grant of up to $150,000 on. That includes potentially gathering oral histories and knowledge of elders, using ground-penetrating radar to find remains or to paying to place memorials at the sites.
“Each of them will have their own approach about what is the best way and we will honor that. Alberta’s government wants to do his part to help First Nations do that critical work,’ Kenney said.
There are 25 recognized residential school sites in Alberta, the most of any province in Canada. Experts have warned that the work in Alberta will be “monumental,” expensive and could take decades.
Other provinces have already announced money for similar efforts. Saskatchewan has said it’s going to spend $2 million and Ontario committed $10 million towards provincial efforts to investigate and honour the deaths of children who went missing at residential schools.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report said that there were at least 821 children, named and unnamed, who died in residential schools in Alberta between 1867 and 2000 — the most of any province or territory — although there are no definitive, reliable figures.
The federal government has made the remaining $27 million of $33.8-million first pledged in its 2019 budget available to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to work on the National Residential School Student Death Register.
-With files from Lisa Johnson