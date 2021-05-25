





Article content Alberta is expected to release its COVID-19 reopening plan Wednesday morning. Premier Jason Kenney will provide an update on Alberta’s strategy for “safely easing restrictions” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release issued by the provincial government Tuesday afternoon. He will be joined by Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta to release reopening plan Wednesday as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to drop Back to video The confirmation came after Kenney tweeted Monday that there would be “exciting news this week about the great Alberta Summer that lies ahead.” British Columbia health officials announced their plan Tuesday. Kenney and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw have previously said the reopening plan will hinge on vaccine uptake and hospitalization rates. When asked on Tuesday what specific benchmarks she would like to see the province hit before easing restrictions, Hinshaw declined to comment further than saying they would be released with the plan.

Article content “Those specific numbers of course will be forthcoming, but it’s very clear, again, we all know what we need to do to reduce transmission. We’ve been doing it for a long time so the more we can do that in the coming weeks, the more successful we’ll be able to be,” said Hinshaw at her COVID-19 news conference. The province reported 387 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday after 3,998 tests were completed the day before. Alberta currently has a 9.9 per cent positivity rate. There are 12,078 active cases in the province, down from 13,608 on Monday. As of May 25, Alberta Health reported 135 active cases of COVID-19 in the city of Grande Prairie and 56 active cases in the County of Grande Prairie. The active case rate in Grande Prairie is 181.8 per 100,000 people while the active case rate in the County of Grande Prairie is 176.3. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased to 565, down from 569 on Monday. There are currently 158 Albertans in intensive care. Nine new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday. The province’s R value that shows the spread of transmission is at 0.67. An R value above one generally means the virus is spreading at a greater rate than from one person to another. Cases across Alberta are down 52 per cent from their peak of more than 25,000 active cases on May 9. Hinshaw noted that while COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped recently, she warned that the decrease has plateaued and asked everyone to continue to do their part to stop transmissions from occurring.

Article content “We have started seeing our positivity rates decline as well. This is yet another reminder that our actions matter and collectively we have the power to bend the curve down and get us past this third wave,” said Hinshaw. She also said that there was an increase in no shows at vaccination appointments over the long weekend. The province has routinely had between a one per cent and three per cent rate of missed bookings, however over the past three days that number jumped to above four per cent. The province has administered 2,552,317 doses of vaccine and 49.2 per cent of Alberta’s population has received a first dose while 7.9 per cent of people are fully vaccinated. Everyone aged 12 and up is currently eligible to receive a vaccine. Hinshaw said that anyone who has received a first dose of AstraZeneca will be offered a second booking. There are about 7,000 doses of the vaccine in Alberta and the province is not currently offering any first dose bookings due to supply issues. The chief medical officer said the province is awaiting the results of a trial out of the United Kingdom that looks at the effectiveness of mixing AstraZeneca with mRNA vaccines before they determine how many new AstraZeneca doses they may order. “I want to be clear that those who received AstraZeneca as a first dose will have an opportunity to have a second dose,” said HInshaw. “We’ll base what options we might be able to provide on the data that comes out of the mixing trials.” Editorial note: Story was edited to correct the wrong information regarding the number of cases in the City and County of Grande Prairie,

