Alberta to lift COVID-19 restrictions on Canada Day after 70 per cent vaccine threshold reached

Article content

Alberta will lift all COVID-19 restrictions on Canada Day after more than 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Premier Jason Kenney announced Friday.

As of end-of-day Thursday, 70.2 per cent of Albertan’s aged 12 and older received their first dose, Kenney said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta to lift COVID-19 restrictions on Canada Day after 70 per cent vaccine threshold reached Back to video

“I never doubted that we would reach this milestone together,” he said.

While mandatory restrictions will be lifted, isolated requirements for confirmed COVID-19 cases and measures for continuing care settings may remain.

The indoor provincial mask mandate will also be lifted, but masking may still be required in some settings.

Kenney said there will be no more limits on weddings, funerals, and sports and no advisories against non-essential travel.

“With all of that happening, the end of this terrible time is just two weeks away,” Kenney said.

“Until then though we ask everyone goes the last mile together by observing the Stage 2 public health measures that do continue to be in effect.”

By surpassing the 70 per cent threshold, there are now 2,671,564 eligible Albertans who have received their first dose. More than 25 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses.

More to come …