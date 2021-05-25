





Article content Union delegates representing Alberta teachers say they have lost confidence in Education Minister Adriana LaGrange. At the virtual Alberta Teachers’ Association annual representative assembly Sunday, a motion declaring teachers’ non-confidence in the minister passed with 99 per cent support. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta teachers at annual assembly say they've lost confidence in Education Minister Adriana LaGrange Back to video A similar motion was put forward at last year’s assembly, but teachers shot it down in hopes of cultivating a better relationship with LaGrange and the UCP government. “I think a year ago, some of us still had hoped that this would be possible,” said delegate Heather Quinn, who referenced ongoing concerns about the draft K-6 curriculum, the re-entry plan during COVID-19, and the state of public education funding in the province. “What has the minister done in the last year to show that she’s interested in maintaining or improving our relationship? I think the answer is clear,” said Quinn. Nicole Sparrow, press secretary to LaGrange, said in a statement the government will continue to work with the education system, including the teachers’ union, to ensure students receive the world-class education they deserve.

Article content “It is disappointing that the union continues to play politics with our students’ education. While the union advances its own special interests, minister LaGrange’s top priority will always be Alberta’s students.” ATA president Jason Schilling told reporters following the vote he wasn’t surprised by the results. “It echoes what I’ve been hearing all year,” said Schilling, adding that there has been an “unwillingness” by the government to listen to the concerns of teachers. “The ball’s in the minister’s court … if the government wants to be vindictive about this motion, this concern, this worry by Alberta teachers for the future of the students in this province, that is on them, and I can’t control (the) government’s decision or how they react to this,” he said. The ATA’s vote is rare but not unprecedented. It passed a similar lack of confidence in then-minister Jeff Johnson, when the Progressive Conservatives were in power in 2014. In a Sunday morning debate that lasted more than an hour, speakers criticized the government’s handling of COVID-19 transmission in schools, ridiculing the minister’s claims that its in-school learning plan is “robust.” Michael Robertson, a former constituency association president in the Wildrose Party and founding member of the UCP, said the government has been “gaslighting” and merely paying “lip service” in response to concerns from teachers. “This is open malice and intent. As a result, they have done the impossible — they’ve united all of us, regardless of ideology,” said Robertson.

Article content Another representative audibly broke down in tears expressing frustration about how the ministry’s decisions have affected her job. “I’m sick and I’m exhausted and I feel broken,” said Alix Esterhuizen. Sandra Haltiner said Albertans need to know teachers are angry about being disrespected, undervalued and underrepresented when decisions are made that affect them and their students. “We’re not going to take this garbage anymore,” she said. NDP Opposition education critic Sarah Hoffman said in a statement the nearly unanimous vote is the result of two years of dishonesty and hostility to public education from Premier Jason Kenney’s UCP government. “Adriana LaGrange took away protections for LGBTQ2S+ students, cut support for students with complex needs, and fired 20,000 education workers with a weekend tweet,” said Hoffman, who again accused LaGrange of failing to keep students, staff and families safe during the pandemic. On Saturday, the assembly passed resolutions calling for the government and local school boards to respect teachers’ “professional responsibility and moral right” to refuse to participate in piloting the draft K-6 curriculum if they believe it to be unsound and potentially damaging to student learning.

