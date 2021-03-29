Alberta suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people under 55

Alberta is temporarily suspending the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people under the age of 55, following reports of blood clots in European patients.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said this move is a precautionary measure being taken across Canada.

She said there have been no reports of blood clots following immunization in Alberta or anywhere in Canada.

“However, safety is always our top priority.”

Hinshaw said those under the age of 55 who have already received the AstraZeneca vaccine are not considered to be at high risk for blood clots.

“I want to assure you this temporary pause is the result of our robust safety monitoring working the way that it should.”

Hinshaw said approximately 900 people in Alberta under the age of 55 have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. No one has received a second dose yet.

The announcement came after Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued a new recommendation Monday that the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine should not be used on those under 55 as the blood clot reports are investigated.