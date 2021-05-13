Alberta suspends legislature again, closed until after May long weekend

Article content

The Alberta legislature will stay closed until after the May long weekend, citing concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter from the legislature’s Speaker.

The house was set to open for the spring sitting Monday after being suspended for two weeks. But a Wednesday memo from the Speaker Nathan Cooper says the assembly will remain closed until May 25 at 10 a.m. because of “ongoing health concerns arising from the pandemic,” and both the government and opposition house leaders were consulted.

Cooper said his office and the legislative assembly have been working on how to hold meetings remotely.

“The opportunity for Members to vote virtually may be possible upon the resumption of the Spring Sitting the week of May 25th. To facilitate this, I will be hosting a number of training sessions next week. Further details will be provided to you on Friday,” the memo says.

When the assembly first closed, government house leader Jason Nixon said having MLAs return to Edmonton after constituency week was “no longer prudent” and closing temporarily was in the public interest.