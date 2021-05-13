Alberta suspends legislature again, closed until after May long weekend
The Alberta legislature will stay closed until after the May long weekend, citing concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter from the legislature’s Speaker.
The house was set to open for the spring sitting Monday after being suspended for two weeks. But a Wednesday memo from the Speaker Nathan Cooper says the assembly will remain closed until May 25 at 10 a.m. because of “ongoing health concerns arising from the pandemic,” and both the government and opposition house leaders were consulted.
Cooper said his office and the legislative assembly have been working on how to hold meetings remotely.
“The opportunity for Members to vote virtually may be possible upon the resumption of the Spring Sitting the week of May 25th. To facilitate this, I will be hosting a number of training sessions next week. Further details will be provided to you on Friday,” the memo says.
When the assembly first closed, government house leader Jason Nixon said having MLAs return to Edmonton after constituency week was “no longer prudent” and closing temporarily was in the public interest.
On Wednesday, Nixon said the suspension is “in alignment with the public health measures currently in place.”
The legislature is looking at a “secure, remote voting option” that will be tested by members next week, he said.
“Once this remote voting system is validated, this will allow the number of MLAs physically in the Assembly to be kept at a minimum,” Nixon said in an email statement.
“The resumption of proceedings will ensure that all the business currently before the Assembly will be given due consideration and completed this Spring.”
Asked about whether the closure is because of COVID-19 cases, Nixon’s press secretary Paul Hamnett said in an email there isn’t an outbreak in the UCP caucus or among their staff.
He said the cabinet, cabinet committees, and legislative committees will continue meeting remotely through the closure, and constituency work continues.
‘We have critical work to do’: NDP
Opposition house leader Christina Gray said closing the house’s doors is “shameful” and isn’t about public health.
“While millions of Albertans continue to go into work, Jason Kenney and his UCP MLAs are refusing to show up,” she said. “We’re in the midst of a crisis and we have critical work to do.”