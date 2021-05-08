Alberta surpasses 25,000 active cases with 2,046 positive tests reported Saturday

Article content

Alberta has surpassed 25,000 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time in the pandemic.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 2,042 new cases over the last 24 hours on Saturday afternoon, up from Friday’s total of 1,980 cases, with an 11 per cent positivity rate. There are now 25,155 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

As of May 8, Alberta Health reported 502 active cases of COVID-19 in the city of Grande Prairie and 172 active cases in the County of Grande Prairie. The active case rate in Grande Prairie is 676.1 per 100,000 people while the active case rate in the County of Grande Prairie is 541.4.

Of the new cases identified, 406 are variants of concern bringing the total down to 47.6 per cent of all cases. This is a drop of about 15 per cent from the beginning of the week when variants accounted for more than 60 per cent of cases.

Hinshaw also reported two additional deaths as a result of the virus, bringing the total to 2,108 deaths across the province.