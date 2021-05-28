Alberta students in Grades 1 to 3 who have fallen behind due to COVID-19 will receive additional support this fall
Article content
Alberta students in Grades 1 to 3 who are identified as needing additional learning supports due to COVID-19 disruptions will have access to targeted programming this fall.
The provincial government announced up to $45-million in new funding Friday to “close the gap” in literacy and numeracy learning with up to 16 weeks of intervention in small group sessions.
Alberta students in Grades 1 to 3 who have fallen behind due to COVID-19 will receive additional support this fall Back to video
School authorities will assess students in Grades 1 to 3 to figure out how many are in need and will then apply for funding through the province. Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said it will be up to schools to decide how to spend the money.
“They may choose to hire additional teachers, they may choose to hire substitute teachers to relieve teachers so they can do this targeted small group intervention with those students that require those supports, or they may hire additional EAs,” LaGrange said, adding that up to 50,000 students could benefit.
Advertisement
Article content
Premier Jason Kenney said shifts to online learning and school closures during the pandemic have led to learning disruptions which can be especially difficult in younger grades.
The premier point to research from a University of Alberta professor which found that last fall students in Grades 1 to 3 were reading about eight to 12 months behind their normal grade level. Schools that intervene quickly with struggling readers were able to help about 80 per cent of students catch up to grade level, Kenney said.
“This is the kind of success we want to duplicate with targeted literacy and numeracy intervention supports for kids,” he said.
LaGrange said the province is focusing on the younger grades because it’s the most pressing need right now. She said the government would address needs of older students if they see them going forward.
In March the government announced a a voluntary literacy assessment program for students in younger grades. Kenney said 80 school authorities in the province have agreed to take part so far.
More to come