Article content More than 11,500 eligible Albertans had booked appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine by Wednesday afternoon, as the province expanded its COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Call volumes were high when Health Link’s phone line opened at 8 a.m., Alberta Health Services said on Twitter Wednesday morning, while recommending people turn to the online booking tool if the line was busy or opt to call later in the day. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta reports 399 new COVID-19 cases as province begins AstraZeneca rollout Back to video The introduction of a third COVID-19 vaccine has sped up the province’s immunization plan, giving shots to people now who would have otherwise had to wait until May for Phase 2D of the government’s plan. “The more people who become immunized, the less the virus will be able to mutate and the less it will impact our communities,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, during Wednesday’s briefing. Appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine opened for Albertans born in 1957, and for First Nations, Métis and Inuit individuals born in 1972 with no severe chronic illness. Pending supply, the appointments will open in stages by birth year for Albertans aged 50 to 64, and Indigenous individuals aged 35 to 49 with no severe chronic illness.

Article content Beginning on Thursday at 8 a.m., the AstraZeneca appointments will open for Albertans born in 1958 and for Indigenous individuals born in 1973. “Individuals who were eligible (Wednesday) will retain their eligibility, and we will be adding this additional birth year so there will be two years eligible (Thursday),” said Hinshaw. Alberta is receiving 58,500 doses of the vaccine this week and AHS will continue booking eligible people until the supply runs out. More doses are expected to arrive next week. Hinshaw said she doesn’t expect a problem administering the AstraZeneca doses before they expire because of the high demand. Appointments can be scheduled through the online booking tool and Health Link at 811, though Indigenous individuals can only book through Health Link. As the eligibility expands, the online booking tool will be unavailable from 7:30 to 8 a.m. each morning when a new birth year is being added. Those eligible for AstraZeneca have the option to wait until Phase 2D of the vaccine rollout plan in May if they would prefer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The AstraZeneca vaccine is highly effective in preventing severe outcomes in healthy adults aged 18 to 64, according to Alberta Health. The next expansion to the vaccine rollout is scheduled to start Monday when a larger group of seniors will become eligible for the Pfizer and Moderna doses. This phase will cover Albertans born between 1947 and 1956, and Indigenous individuals aged 50 or older. Bookings through AHS will also have a staged opening by birth year, as is being done with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Article content Starting on Monday, Albertans born in 1947 and Indigenous individuals born in 1962 can schedule their appointments. Appointments can also be booked at participating pharmacies for all those eligible for the Pfizer and Moderna shots beginning Monday. Alberta had administered 308,962 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of Tuesday and 91,259 people have received their first and second shots. “If you are eligible to get the vaccine, please do so, and encourage your friends and neighbours to do so as well,” said Hinshaw. “In the meantime, as our vaccine supplies increase and all of us get closer to receiving a dose, please continue to follow public health guidelines in any activities that you do.” Public health measures still apply for those who have received their first or second doses, Hinshaw said. Health officials are still studying the effectiveness of the vaccines in preventing transmission, including asymptomatic and variant spread, before they alter policy. “We will update our guidance as soon as we know it is safe to do so,” Hinshaw said. Another 399 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alberta on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 4,463. The new cases came from 10,414 completed tests for a positivity rate of about 3.8 per cent. Alberta reported another 47 cases of the B.1.1.7 strain, which was first identified in the U.K., on Wednesday. The province has now detected 721 cases of the strain and 13 cases of the B.1.351 strain, which was identified in South Africa. There are 254 Albertans receiving care in hospital due to COVID-19, including 37 in intensive-care units. A woman in her 70s from the Calgary zone and a woman in her 80s from the Central zone were reported dead from COVID-19 on Wednesday. Neither woman was linked to an ongoing outbreak. Their deaths bring the provincial death toll to 1,928.

