Alberta premier says province in the 'homestretch' as it nears 2 million vaccines administered

Article content

Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta is in the “homestretch” as it nears a milestone two million vaccines administered, but people must remain vigilant to ensure the COVID-19 situation gets under control.

As of Tuesday, Kenney said nearly 45 per cent of Albertans 18 and older have received their first dose of vaccine to protect against COVID-19. He expects half of Alberta’s population to be partially vaccinated by the first week of June.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta premier says province in the 'homestretch' as it nears 2 million vaccines administered Back to video

“Your vaccine is your ticket back to normal life,” he said. “Of course, the first dose is only half the battle. For all vaccines currently available in Alberta, it takes two doses for you to be fully protected.”

He said people need to hold on “a little longer” and follow public health restrictions to protect the health-care system and fellow Albertans.

As of May 12, Alberta Health reported 492 active cases of COVID-19 in the city of Grande Prairie and 161 active cases in the County of Grande Prairie. The active case rate in Grande Prairie is 662.7 per 100,000 people while the active case rate in the County of Grande Prairie is 506.8