Alberta Parks aims for Friday relaunch of reservation system

May 14, 2021  •  19 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
A bee grazes around the flowers of a blue aster in Saskatoon Island Provincial Park Tuesday, Sept. 1.
A bee grazes around the flowers of a blue aster in Saskatoon Island Provincial Park Tuesday, Sept. 1. Photo by RANDY VANDERVEEN /Daily Herald-Tribune

After hitting a few bumps in the road, Alberta Parks is expecting to have its campsite reservation system restored today.

The provincial department relaunched the system around 11 a.m. yesterday, but it experienced problems later in the afternoon and was once again shut down. Today they’re targeting a 10 a.m. relaunch.

The system and its booking website first went down on Sunday.

Alberta Parks says no security breach happened during the outage, and all previous reservations remain in place.

Would-be campers who wish to make a cancellation without a penalty can do so by calling the Alberta Parks Contact Centre a 1-877-537-2757.

