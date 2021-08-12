Alberta nurses hold pickets across the province Wednesday amid contract negotiations
Alberta nurses rallied against the government’s proposed wage rollbacks, staffing issues and bed closures at a province-wide day of action Wednesday.
Nearly 30 information pickets were set up at health-care facilities around the province. Nurses and the provincial government have been sparring over a new contract since January 2020.
The government is proposing a three per cent rollback in pay in the name of fiscal responsibility. The United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) union says the proposal represents at least a five per cent reduction in compensation when combined with other proposed cuts.
“We’re tired of carrying the burden of compensating for a health-care system that has absolutely no elasticity left,” Rochelle Walker, president of UNA local 33, told the crowd outside Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital who chanted and cheered while drivers honked on their way by.
“We continue to do this because we will do everything we can to prevent our patients from suffering but we are tired.”
The United Nurses of Alberta sent out a media release, dated Aug 9., stating they planned to hold a series of “information pickets” at selected areas throughout the province.
On Wednesday, the UNA held “information walks” at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Grande Prairie and the Fairview Health Centre in Fairview.
“The message will take the form of information pickets and other activities at health care facilities where Registered Nurses and Registered Psychiatric Nurses represented by UNA work as well as other locations throughout the province,” the UNA release stated. “Members of other health care unions will join the information walks at many locations.”
In a statement earlier this week, the union said that after 18 months on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses are exhausted and overworked.
“Beds are closing because hospitals are short of nurses. This is a result of the pressure on the system caused by the pandemic and a long history of understaffing nursing positions,” the statement said.
“The rollbacks proposed by the government are an insult to nurses and won’t help Alberta recruit and keep health-care workers, which is what is needed most to keep hospital beds open.”
The government recently began publishing notices of bed closures across the province and says approximately 98 per cent of beds are available for patients.
In a statement Wednesday, Finance Minister Travis Toews said union leadership declined an offer to go to informal mediation.
“We must continue to find efficiencies across the public sector — it’s an essential piece to restoring fiscal health and ensuring sustainable public services,” he said.
“We know the appreciation and respect for health-care workers runs deep and wide throughout the province. As bargaining continues, my hope is that unions and their employers can quickly come to a settlement that works for everyone, and is aligned with the fiscal realities we are facing.”
UNA first vice-president Danielle Larivee said the union declined AHS’s offer to jointly apply for mediation but that AHS could still apply on its own.
“They’re showing disrespect, they’re showing no desire to make any real changes in bargaining so we thought it was unlikely that the time it would take would be worth it at a time when our members are done,” she said.
Larivee said there is not enough staff working at the front lines and those who are there have been working far too much.
“That’s not safe for any of us.”
She said it seems “highly likely” that members would be asking for a strike in the near future “if the government doesn’t come to the table and offer respect.”
The UNA represents 30,000 registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and other health-care professionals.
The government and the union are slated to be back at the negotiation table on Friday.