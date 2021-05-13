Alberta man accused in RCMP extremism investigation pleads not guilty, trial dates set for 2022
Article content
An Alberta man arrested following an investigation by the RCMP’s national security unit will go to trial on a laundry list of weapons charges next year.
Kelvin Gregory Maure faces 34 charges, including possessing prohibited firearms, high explosives and police gear.
Alberta man accused in RCMP extremism investigation pleads not guilty, trial dates set for 2022 Back to video
The RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) arrested the 26-year-old in Parkland County in February, saying he posed a threat to “critical infrastructure, police, and the public.” Police claim Maure was communicating online with people who shared extremist views.
He is accused of damaging an oil and gas facility near Drayton Valley the day before his arrest.
Maure’s case was briefly in Stony Plain provincial court Wednesday. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and elected to be tried by a provincial court judge. Trial dates have been set for March 7-18, 2022.
Maure remains in custody after being denied bail. He did not appear in court.
Advertisement
Article content
Police descended on the Parkland County home where Maure lived on Feb. 13. The home is owned by a man who shares Maure’s surname, though their exact relationship has not been established.
Investigators later searched the home and other properties and seized a variety of weapons and explosives. They include prohibited firearms — including an AK-47, an AK-74 and a 9-mm pistol — as well as multiple high-capacity rifle magazines, explosive substances such as TATP and erythritol tetranitrate, and a shirt with RCMP insignia.
Maure is also accused of importing a suppressor for the AK-74 and impersonating a police officer.
RCMP have not specified the type of extremist ideology in which Maure is alleged to have participated, but INSET Insp. Scott Isaac said there was “definitely some anti-government type of sentiment to a lot of what he had been posting.”
Court records allege that at the time of the arrest, Maure was in a pickup truck with the loaded AK-style rifles, the pistol and multiple rifle magazines.
RCMP say their investigation into Maure and “a number of associated individuals” began in September, and that Maure began to display “escalating behaviour” in January.
Maure’s lawyer is Jamie Henderson. Representing the prosecution Wednesday was Richard Tchir, with the organized crime unit of the Alberta Crown’s specialized prosecutions branch.