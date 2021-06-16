





Share this Story: Alberta looks to ramp up second doses as 85 new variant cases reported

Alberta looks to ramp up second doses as 85 new variant cases reported Photo by RANDY VANDERVEEN / Daily Herald-Tribune

Article content Alberta reported 85 new variant COVID cases of concern Tuesday as the province looked to accelerate second dose vaccine bookings for those who received their initial shot in May. Dr. Andre Corriveau, the provincial deputy chief medical officer of health, announced the latest numbers while filling in for Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, who is away this week. Data posted to the provincial government’s website shows there have been a total of 357 cases of the Delta variant located in Alberta, with 308 of those identified in the Calgary AHS zone. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta looks to ramp up second doses as 85 new variant cases reported Back to video Corriveau said Tuesday that the Delta strain appears to be nearly twice as transmissible as the variant first found in the United Kingdom and that he expects it to become the dominant form of COVID-19 while cases continue to decline. “As our numbers decrease overall, the more transmissible variants will normally or naturally become predominant just by default,” said Corriveau. “We are still confident that our strategy is aimed in the right way to get as many Albertans immunized as possible, as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content He said the good news is that the latest data out of the U.K. shows that two doses of vaccine appears to be effective against the Delta variant, with two doses of Pfizer having around 88 per cent efficiency against the strain. The federal chief medical officer of health, Dr. Theresa Tam, earlier voiced concern about the Delta variant. Federal modelling previously suggested that 75 per cent of Canadians should receive one dose of vaccine and 20 per cent of people should have two doses before public health measures around the movement of people could be eased safely. However, the country’s top public health doctor said those models did not include the Delta variant and said it is important to focus on getting as many people a second dose as quickly as possible. Back in Alberta, Corriveau said the province is looking at the number of vaccines coming, and an announcement should come this week on new dates for booking second doses for Albertans who got their first shot in May. Currently, those who received their initial dose in May are scheduled to be able to make their next vaccine appointment on June 28. “We will get an increased allocation of Moderna vaccines in the next couple of weeks so we’re doing the math right now to be able to speed up the access to a second dose as much as we possibly can,” said Corriveau. “We hope to be able to make an announcement later this week about when that will occur.” As of June 14, 69.4 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and up have received at least their first dose of vaccine, up from 68.8 per cent the day prior. Meanwhile, 22 per cent of those individuals are fully immunized.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Provincial data shows 46,021 doses were administered on Monday. The provincial reopening plan is scheduled to lift nearly all major public health measures two weeks after 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have had one shot of vaccine. Corriveau reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 across Alberta on Tuesday after 4,476 tests were completed in the prior 24 hours. The provincial positivity rate is around 2.9 per cent. There are 2,804 active cases in the province, the lowest that number has been since Oct. 15. There are 1,175 active cases in the Calgary zone. Alberta hospitals are treating 271 COVID-19 patients, 68 of whom are in intensive care. A total of four new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities in the province throughout the pandemic to 2,274. — With files from the Canadian Press

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Grande Prairie