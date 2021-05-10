Alberta Health Services offering online workshops to improve overall health and well-being

Two free workshops are being offered to help Peace Country residents suffering from chronic issues.

The Alberta Healthy Living Program is offering the courses via Zoom, which will allow participants to access the programs anywhere via computer, tablet or smart phone. The programs, offered by Alberta Health Services, are free of charge.

Healthcare staff from AHS will lead the workshops, participants connecting with others facing similar challenges and experiences in the interactive setting. Times and days for the programs will vary.

The first “Better Choices, Better Health—Self-Management for Pain” provides participants with an understanding of what chronic pain is, what aggravates or relieves it and some tips on how to manage it.

The program will be offered for six consecutive Wednesdays, beginning May 19 or six consecutive Mondays, starting June 21.

A second workshop offering “Getting to Know Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)”will be offered May 27 and June 24, providing participants with the knowledge on how to manage COPD.

Information on managing medications, diet and exercise and breathing strategies to improve the quality of life of those suffering from COPD will be provided by facilitators of the online workshops.

The workshops will be co-hosted by staff from Chronic Disease Management and AHS North Zone Respiratory Therapy.

For more information, including scheduled times, or to register for an Alberta Healthy Living Program workshop, call 1-877-349-5711.

More information on the program can be found on the internet at www.ahs.ca/ahlp.