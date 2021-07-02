The Alberta government is planning for a “normal” return to school, with in-class learning for the majority of students in the fall of 2021.

The province’s 2021-22 school year plan was released online Wednesday. It offers some information for what the year could look like when the majority of students go back to in-person classes but also includes contingency plans if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Alberta government planning for 'normal' return to school in fall 2021

“I’m pleased that students can expect a return to a normal school year in September. With the continuation of Alberta’s Open for Summer plan, Alberta’s government expects the extensive health measures currently in place in schools will be eased or lifted,” Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says in the document.

The government is expecting that instead of mandatory COVID-19 restrictions, schools will have “recommended health best practices” when the next school year starts. Those best practices are slated to be released in August.

“Routine measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses will continue to include promoting and facilitating hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick, maintaining ventilation, and ensuring regular cleaning and disinfection of high traffic/touch areas,” the plan says.

“Additional measures may be considered or recommended if a school experiences a COVID-19 outbreak.”

Those additional measures could include requirements such as screening questionnaires, increased cleaning, masking or localized rapid testing. Isolation, quarantine requirements and contact tracing are expected to “evolve” as immunization rates continue to increase.