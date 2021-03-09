





Article content Alberta is moving forward with the full second step of economic relaunch after a portion of the plan was delayed last week due to concerning case counts, the province’s health minister announced Monday. With hospitalizations, intensive-care unit admissions and fatalities trending downward and the acceleration of vaccine rollout, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said it is safe to proceed with the strategy to reopen businesses and ease restrictions. However, he continued to advocate for patience and adherence to the measures in place. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta entering full second step of economic relaunch, reports 278 new cases of COVID-19 Back to video “We’re making progress. We just need to stick at it a little longer and keep bending the curve for a few more months,” said Shandro during Monday’s briefing. “People want to get back to normal as soon as possible. But not at the cost of a lot more families losing loved ones — if we can prevent it — and not at the cost of overburdening the ICUs and other services again. But the situation is changing and we need to change along with it.”

Article content The newly eased restrictions impact retail, community and banquet halls, hotels, conference centres, hotels school athletic programs and group and individual performance. Effective Monday, retail stores and shopping malls can expand capacity to 25 per cent fire code occupancy, not including staff, which is up from 15 per cent. Limited sport and recreational activities are extended to include college and university athletic programs, in the same way that the first step of economic relaunch restarted sport for children. The activities can run with 10 people, including coaches, trainers and participants, and requires people to be wearing masks except during the actual training so long as distance is maintained. Adult performance can also pick up again with strict restrictions, including a 10 participant capacity for rehearsals, lessons, filming or broadcasting virtual performances. Masks are required at all times, except while participants play wind instruments and there needs to be three-metres between performers. In-person audiences are still prohibited. Larger indoor film and performances can request approval for a plan that follows additional measures, like regular testing. “This will allow projects like filming movies and filming television shows to occur, provided that they implement proven steps to stop transmission,” said Shandro. As well, banquet halls, community halls, conference centres and hotels are permitted to open for activities like virtual meetings, conferences, and wedding ceremonies and funeral services within the confines of the public health measures.

Article content “Though we are easing the restrictions in these sectors, strong measures remain in place to keep the risk of transmission in our community low,” Shandro said. The earliest the province will be discussing the third step of reopening is March 22. David Shepherd, the NDP Critic for Health, said in a statement the reopening strategy remains chaotic for families and businesses. “It is difficult for Albertans to have confidence in his decision to advance the parts of Phase 2 that he held back on March 1 without seeing the modelling and Dr. (Deena) Hinshaw’s recommendations. He should release these documents immediately,” Shepherd said. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, recognized the efforts of Albertans to bring down case numbers and hospitalizations during Monday’s briefing. “But as mentioned, we are not yet in the clear. As I’ve said before, each time we ease restrictions we increase opportunities for COVID-19 to spread if we do not continue to follow the important preventive measures required for each activity,” Hinshaw said. Alberta reported 278 new cases Monday, including six new cases of the U.K. strain of COVID-19. Alberta has 4,633 total active cases. The new cases came from 5,485 completed tests, representing a positivity rate of about five per cent. This was higher than the four tp 4.2 per cent positivity rate recorded on the weekend. The province’s R-value — reproduction number — dipped below one in the last week, however, averaging 0.95 between March 1 to 7.

Article content There are 254 currently in hospital, including 36 patients in ICUs. Another six deaths were linked to COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,920. Alberta has administered 297,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people, including 91,027 who have received both the first and second doses. Beginning on Wednesday, Alberta Health Services will offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to Albertans aged 50 to 64 and First Nations, Métis and Inuit individuals aged 35 to 49, who do not have severe chronic illnesses. The appointments will open in stages by birth year. “Even though we’re tired, it’s important to remember that widespread immunization is within our sight. In just four months, every adult Albertan who wants to be immunized will receive their first dose,” said Hinshaw.

