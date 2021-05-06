





Article content Alberta Education officials faced a litany of critical questions about a lack of Indigenous content from parents and members of the public during the province’s first virtual town hall on the province’s draft K-6 curriculum Wednesday night. Locally, the Peace Wapiti Public School Division, the Grande Prairie Public School Division and the Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools will not go ahead with the proposed Alberta government K-6 curriculum draft in its current form. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta Education officials defend curriculum during first virtual town hall, leaving many questions unanswered Back to video Earlier in April, Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest, the school division Ecole Nouvelle Frontière is governed by, became the first in the region to proclaim it would not participate in the pilot project. In the first of several planned engagement sessions set for May, a question and answer segment Wednesday night saw many participants press department officials about how First Nation and Inuit, Métis perspectives, and various world religions are represented in the document.

Article content However, the identity of those asking questions was not made public during the virtual session. Many questions were posted with Alberta Education responses added. During the engagement session, department officials Ashley Bodnar and Jennifer Cassidy pointed out that Indigenous knowledge and perspectives are included throughout the draft. While First Nations’ traditions and creation stories will be covered in kindergarten, students won’t learn about treaties until Grade 4 and residential schools until Grade 5. That goes against a recommendation from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that students in all grades — beginning in kindergarten — must learn about treaties and residential schools with age-appropriate material. However, neither Bodnar nor Cassidy spoke to the conflict directly. Bondar asserted that introducing the topic of residential schools reflected research the department conducted, in consultation with Indigenous knowledge keepers. “The decision was made to cite or to place influences to teaching residential schools at the Grade 5 level. It was felt that was generally age-appropriate,” he said, adding the department is getting a lot of feedback on the topic. The department officials spent about 40 minutes out of a scheduled 75-minute session recapping the curriculum’s highlights and repeating government talking points, leaving many questions unaddressed. Bodnar also addressed a question about what methods teachers would need to use to present the new curriculum.

Article content “The draft K-6 curriculum does not get into pedagogy at all,” said Bodnar. Other participants questioned the curriculum’s focus on linear historical timelines, the sheer amount of content being presented to early learners, the inclusion of Premier Jason Kenney’s grandfather Mart Kenney, and certain math concepts being downloaded onto earlier grades. Reaction on social media was negative. Some members of the Facebook group Albertan’s Reject Curriculum Draft, created in the wake of the release of the draft, pointed out that questions from the public were not adequately answered or were simply ignored. The draft has been under fire since it was released in March, when education experts denounced some of its content as regressive, faulty, and negligent, noting it was rife with plagiarism. The Métis Nation of Alberta has called for a rewrite and the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations rejected it. The vast majority of Alberta’s school boards have publicly declined to pilot the draft curriculum in their classrooms this fall, although they have until Friday to confirm their participation with the Education Ministry. The government has so far not guaranteed any feedback from parents and survey respondents will be shared or summarized publicly. When asked if the government would provide a summary of feedback received through its curriculum review process, Nicole Sparrow, press secretary to Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, re-affirmed a previous statement that normal freedom of information and privacy (FOIP) act rules would apply. The government promised at least four virtual engagement sessions in April on Alberta’s draft K-6 curriculum, which have now been scheduled throughout May, with more expected to be planned in the next year. The next session is planned for Thursday at 2 p.m.

