Alberta energy consumers will pay back, with small increases to their utility bills, the outstanding debt from a government pandemic deferral program.

The extra charges to come in the fall are meant to cover outstanding debt owed to gas and electricity providers resulting from the government utility deferral program. That operation was aimed at helping those who struggled to pay bills last year during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta consumers to pay for unpaid gas, electricity bills from pandemic utility deferral program

More than 245,000 electricity customers and 181,000 natural gas customers — about 16 per cent of each customer base — took advantage of the program first announced in March last year. Of approximately $92 million in deferred payments, $13 million to $16 million remain outstanding, based on early estimates from the government.

Natural gas and electricity associate minister Dale Nally said in a statement this week the small, temporary rate rider will ensure the debt will be repaid “in the most transparent and straightforward manner.”

It’s up to the Alberta Utility Commission to now calculate the exact amount of the rate rider and when it will be added to electricity and natural gas bills. But Nally noted that the rate rider could begin in the fall and is expected to be only a fraction of a dollar for a few months for the average household.

“The program’s intention was to provide relief to those hardest hit by the pandemic while having a minimal impact on utility bills for consumers as a whole,” said Nally.

In a Saturday statement in response to questions from Postmedia, he said outstanding debt like this is often dealt with through a rate rider.