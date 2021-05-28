Airdrie Walmart closes as several big-box stores deal with COVID-19 outbreaks
Airdrie’s Walmart Supercentre store has been temporarily shuttered due to a COVID-19 outbreak among staff.
It’s one of at least two big-box stores in the Calgary area to recently close due to a rash of infections.
Airdrie Walmart closes as several big-box stores deal with COVID-19 outbreaks
The Walmart on Airdrie’s south side closed Thursday evening with a sign posted on a window stating the store will re-open June 6.
“Nothing is more important to us than the well-being of our team members, our customers and the communities we serve,” the sign stated.
Social media posts suggested there was a rush of shoppers before the store closed, leading to occupancy beyond the 10-per-cent capacity allowed under public health measures.
According to Alberta Health, Walmart stores at Northland mall and in Cochrane are also experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks but both remain open.
They’re among 143 COVID-19 outbreaks in the Calgary AHS zone as of May 25, according to Alberta Health.
Among grocery outlets, Real Canadian Superstores at 3533 Westwinds Dr. and at 540 3rd St. S.E. were also listed.
At retail locations, an outbreak is defined as the presence of 10 or more cases.
Walmart Canada didn’t respond to inquiries from Postmedia on the situation at their Airdrie location and what criteria they use in deciding which stores are shuttered due to virus outbreaks.
Earlier this week, the Chinook Home Depot store in Calgary closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, with plans to re-open June 1.
Those moves come after the UCP government announced plans Wednesday to lift restrictions on businesses and other venues after tougher measures were introduced in early May to combat a surge in infections.
As of June 1, customer capacity will be increased from 10 per cent to 15 per cent of normal occupancy limits, a number that could increase to one-third by mid-month.
The province has come under criticism from critics who contend that allowing big box stores to remain open while smaller businesses have been forced to close under public health orders is unfair and irrational.
