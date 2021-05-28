Airdrie Walmart closes as several big-box stores deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

Airdrie’s Walmart Supercentre store has been temporarily shuttered due to a COVID-19 outbreak among staff.

It’s one of at least two big-box stores in the Calgary area to recently close due to a rash of infections.

The Walmart on Airdrie’s south side closed Thursday evening with a sign posted on a window stating the store will re-open June 6.

“Nothing is more important to us than the well-being of our team members, our customers and the communities we serve,” the sign stated.

Social media posts suggested there was a rush of shoppers before the store closed, leading to occupancy beyond the 10-per-cent capacity allowed under public health measures.

According to Alberta Health, Walmart stores at Northland mall and in Cochrane are also experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks but both remain open.

They’re among 143 COVID-19 outbreaks in the Calgary AHS zone as of May 25, according to Alberta Health.