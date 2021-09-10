Last week, Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced they will be giving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable people to help boost immunity to the virus.

The first group of people who are eligible for a third dose will be those who are severely immunocompromised.

AHS makes third vaccine dose available for vulnerable Albertans

“The data is now quite solid, the two doses are not enough for them to build even a primary response to the vaccine,” said Dr. Andre Corriveau, Alberta’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health.

“They really need a third dose to even reach the baseline protection that most people get with two doses,” said Corriveau.

The other group of people who are eligible for a third dose are people living in congregate living situations like long-term care homes.

“Because of their fragile status, it seems the antibody levels decline much faster in those groups,” said Corriveau.

Corriveau also said that people living in long-term care homes were among the first to receive two doses earlier this year, and doctors have started to report some breakthrough infections among the fully vaccinated in this group.

According to Corriveau, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization is likely to evaluate data in the coming weeks to determine the need for booster shots in the general population.

“There’s a lot of discussion going on in many places around whether a third dose is required or not,” said Corriveau.

“We’re in a situation we’ve never really been before,” said Corriveau, adding “we’re learning to some extent as we go.”

While the government considers third doses for people who are fully vaccinated, the province announced more than 1,500 new COVID infections yesterday, primarily driven by Alberta’s large unvaccinated population.

Corriveau says this fourth wave is unique, because of the way it is fuelled by unvaccinated people with a higher percentage chance of serious complications after catching the virus.

“The facts speak for themselves,” said Corriveau. He says people who catch COVID and are unvaccinated, are 24 times more likely to end up in the hospital than if they were immunized.

“If you ask any primary care physician or people who work in ICU’s, they will tell you that they’re swamped with unvaccinated people who end up in hospital and require a lot more intensive care,” said Corriveau.